Zverev sees US Open bid ended by Coric

31 August 2017 04:24

Alexander Zverev's wait for a grand slam breakthrough goes on after the German lost to fellow young gun Borna Coric in the second round of the US Open.

Zverev has established himself as the leader of the next generation and, following Andy Murray's withdrawal, was the highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw.

But the fourth seed found himself having to play second fiddle to another 20-year-old as Coric reminded everyone that he was a teenage prodigy too.

The Croatian's progress has stalled over the past couple of years but he was exceptional here, withstanding huge pressure in the fourth set to win 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7/1) 7-6 (7/4).

Zverev is a man in a hurry and can already boast five titles this year, including two at Masters level, a feat not achieved by a player so young in a decade.

But his desire for success on the biggest stage is threatening to consume him, and he cut a petulant figure as the match got away from him.

Zverev, who has never been beyond the fourth round at a grand slam, gave Coric only the most cursory of handshakes after losing to him for the third time in as many matches.

The German said: "I just played very, very bad in the second and third set. I should have won the third. I definitely should have won the fourth.

"It's upsetting because the draw is pretty open in the bottom part. I felt like I should have been the favourite there. I just played a very, very bad match.

"It's upsetting. Today was upsetting. The way I played was upsetting. The tournament so far is upsetting for me.

"I know that I could have done some big things here. I know that I could have done something that I haven't done before. But I won't. It's just as simple as that."

Zverev's defeat leaves 2014 champion and Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic, a 6-3 6-3 6-3 winner over Florian Mayer in round two, as the highest seed in the bottom half.

Source: PA

