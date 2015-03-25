 
Zarina Diyas secures maiden WTA Tour title at Japan Open

18 September 2017 12:23

Zarina Diyas secured her maiden WTA Tour title on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over fellow qualifier Miyu Kato at the Japan Open.

The world number 100 from Kazakhstan, who stunned defending champion Christina McHale in the semi-finals on Saturday, defeated home favourite Kato 6-2 7-5 in 77 minutes.

Diyas broke the Kato serve in the first game of the match and then again at 4-2 - sealed by a Kato double fault - to give herself the opportunity to serve out for the first set. The 23-year-old made no mistake.

And then, after breaking the Kato serve in game five of the second set - only to immediately be broken back - Diyas kept her cool to break again in game 11 and then serve out for glory.

Later in the day, Alison van Uytvanck came from a set down to secure her first WTA title with victory over Timea Babos at the Coupe Banque Nationale.

The 23-year-old Belgian upset number three seed Babos with a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory in Quebec City.

After dropping a tight opening set, seventh seed Van Uytvanck saved six break points in the second game of the second set on her way to levelling the match.

The world number 98 then produced a blistering performance in the decider, requiring just 28 minutes to defeat her Hungarian opponent and seal the silverware.

Source: PA

