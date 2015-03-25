 
Yuichi Sugita and Adrian Mannarino to vie for first ATP Tour title in Antalya

30 June 2017 07:39

Japan's Yuichi Sugita and Adrian Mannarino will battle it out for their maiden ATP World Tour title in Saturday's final of the Antalya Open.

Sugita progressed against Marcos Baghdatis when the Cypriot retired after falling behind in the deciding third set suffering from dehydration, with the score at 6-3 6-7 4-1.

Baghdatis subsequently recovered and confirmed his attendance at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 28-year-old Sugitya is guaranteed to break into the world's top 60 with his performance in Turkey but after three wins on the Challenger Tour he is keen to make his breakthough on the main circuit.

Frenchman Mannarino beat Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4, requiring six set points to secure the opening set and rallying from an early break down in the second.

The 29-year-old is through to his first ATP Tour final since Bogota in 2015.

Source: PA

