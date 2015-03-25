Wozniacki lands first title of the year in Tokyo

Caroline Wozniacki lifted her first trophy of the year by retaining her Toray Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo.

The Danish former world number one beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-0 7-5 to maintain her record of winning at least one tournament a season for the last 10 years.

"It feels great," Wozniacki told WTATennis.com.

"It was really important for me to get there and just stay focused and aggressive and positive. I think I managed to do that, and it feels great to have won the title."

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia and win her first hard court title in Seoul.

The top seed dropped the first set on a tie-break, but battled back to defeat the Brazilian 6-7(5/7) 6-1 6-4 at the Korea Open.

Source: PA

