Wozniacki lands first title of the year in Tokyo

25 September 2017 05:54

Caroline Wozniacki lifted her first trophy of the year by retaining her Toray Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo.

The Danish former world number one beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-0 7-5 to maintain her record of winning at least one tournament a season for the last 10 years.

"It feels great," Wozniacki told WTATennis.com.

"It was really important for me to get there and just stay focused and aggressive and positive. I think I managed to do that, and it feels great to have won the title."

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia and win her first hard court title in Seoul.

The top seed dropped the first set on a tie-break, but battled back to defeat the Brazilian 6-7(5/7) 6-1 6-4 at the Korea Open.

Source: PA

