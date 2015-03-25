 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Wozniacki dumps top seed Pliskova out of Rogers Cup

11 August 2017 11:23

World number one Karolina Pliskova crashed out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after losing a marathon three-set quarter-final to Caroline Wozniacki.

Czech top seed Pliskova, under pressure from Romania's Simona Halep to stay at the top of the WTA rankings, lost 7-5 6-7 (3/7) 6-4 to Wozniacki in a thrilling contest, which was delayed by rain three times.

Pliskova, elevated to top spot last month despite her second-round Wimbledon exit, raced into a 5-1 lead in the opening set but Wozniacki, seeded sixth, rattled off the next half-dozen games to take it 7-5.

Pliskova, US open finalist last year and French Open semi-finalist in June, levelled the match in a second-set tie-break and led by a break in the decider, but Wozniacki hit back with two successive breaks to seal victory in two hours and 56 minutes.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.