World number one Karolina Pliskova reaches Rogers Cup third round

Karolina Pliskova marked her first match as world number one with a straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Rogers Cup.

Pliskova secured a 6-3 6-3 success in Toronto to reach the last 16, where she will face Naomi Osaka.

The rest of the top six in the rankings also secured second-round wins on Wednesday, but six seeds were knocked out.

Second seed and defending champion Simona Halep beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-4 as she looks to become the first player to win back-to-back titles since Martina Hingis in 2000.

Angelique Kerber, the third seed, battled past Donna Vekic 6-4 7-6 (7/5) while Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-2.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 to set up a clash with Venus Williams, a straight-sets winner against Katerina Siniakova, while 2010 champion Caroline Wozniacki raced past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-0.

Seventh seed Johanna Konta could not join the top six in the third round as she wasted two match points in the second set before falling 5-7 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 to Ekaterina Makarova.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded eighth, is also on her way home having gone down 6-4 7-5 to 18-year-old American Catherine Bellis while Sloane Stephens knocked out 2012 winner Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/4) 3-6 6-2.

Agnieszka Radwanska, who lifted the title in 2014, took just 46 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-0 6-1 but 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova lost 6-2 6-4 to Lucie Safarova.

Osaka beat 15th seed Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets, 16th seed Elena Vesnina was beaten in three by Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia saw off Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 6-4.

Source: PA

