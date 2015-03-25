World number one Garbine Muguruza retires against Barbora Strycova at China Open

World number one Garbine Muguruza's China Open is over at the first-round stage after she retired against Barbora Strycova.

The Spaniard has been struggling with illness which curtailed her Wuhan Open campaign last week and called time on her clash with the Czech when trailing 6-1 2-0.

Sloane Stephens is still waiting for her first win since lifting the US Open last month as the American was beaten by compatriot Christina McHale, who dropped just three games in a 6-0 6-3 success.

There was also an early exit for eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova, who was ousted 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 by Elise Mertens, and 10th seed Angelique Kerber, beaten 6-4 6-4 by Alize Cornet.

Coco Vandeweghe kept up her hopes of a place in the WTA Finals with a 6-2 6-2 success over Donna Vekic while Caroline Wozniacki made light work of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning by the same scoreline.

Shuai Peng beat Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7/3), Elena Vesnina profited from Magda Linette's retirement while Varvara Lepchenko was a 4-7 6-4 6-2 winner against Lesia Tsurenko.

Source: PA

