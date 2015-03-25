 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

World number 70 Vekic stuns home hope Konta to lift Aegon Open in Nottingham

18 June 2017 06:54

World number 70 Donna Vekic stunned top seed Johanna Konta by coming from behind to win the final of the grass-court Aegon Open in Nottingham.

Britain's Konta, the world number eight, looked on course for a first tournament win on home soil as she made a superb start but Croatian Vekic hit back to win 2-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

It was her second career singles title and a first on grass, providing a big confidence boost ahead of Wimbledon next month.

"It's pretty amazing," 20-year-old Vekic said on Eurosport. "I'm really happy. Jo played amazing, she's having an amazing year, but I was just trying to focus on myself and serve as good as I can and be aggressive."

Konta seemed determined to claim her first grass-court title as she broke in the first game of the match and then powered through the opening set.

Vekic's recovery started as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second set. Konta immediately broke back but there were signs of frustration from the home favourite as she disputed a line call.

Konta lost the set on a tie-break and there was further anguish early in the decider as she contested another decision.

Again Konta fell 3-1 behind but after recovering to draw back level and then lead, it seemed she had overcome a mid-match wobble.

But after serving to stay in the match, Vekic claimed a crucial break and then served out for victory.

"All credit to Donna, she was continuously able to raise her level all throughout that match," Konta said. "I was not able to stay with her."

In s-Hertogenbosch, the unseeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit overpowered Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3 to win the Ricoh Open.

Kontaveit built momentum after saving two break points in the third game of the match and eased through the first set.

She fell 3-1 down in the second but turned the tide by winning 10 successive points and did not look back.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.