Wimbledon - the story of day three

Andy Murray breezed through to the third round at Wimbledon by making light of Dustin Brown's trickery on Centre Court.

Defeat for Petra Kvitova meant the women's draw lost a two-time former champion, while Venus Williams and Johanna Konta kept their hopes alive after significant scares.

Rafael Nadal sauntered through his latest test, and a swarm of flying ants chose to spend a large part of the afternoon at the All England Club, to the annoyance of many.

Thursday will see Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic back in action, after their truncated first-round matches.

DIARY

Sam Querrey, the American who upset Novak Djokovic in the third round last year and has reached the last 32 again, has no doubt Wimbledon is the greatest of the grand slams.

"In my opinion, it's the best tournament. It's like the Masters for golf," he said. "Everything about it is unique and fun. The grounds are immaculate. I like playing on grass anyway, so that obviously helps.

"Wimbledon feels like a bucket list thing, not only to players but to fans, more so than the other three slams. It's had that aura around it for a long time. Hopefully that will continue on.

"I can't name one thing. It's just nicer. Attention to detail in the locker rooms, in the food area, the practice courts. Everything is just perfect in a way.

"They have their ways, they have their rules, and they stick by them. They don't make a lot of exceptions. You wear all white on the court. They don't allow a little strip of black. They'll make you take that off.

"With tickets, with credentials, I don't know all the rules, but if you're playing on Court Eight, you get one ticket for the day. That's the rule. There's your ticket. Figure it out if you want some more.

"They do a good job of sticking to the rules. Things are black and white."

No Sam, things are just white. Querrey beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets on Wednesday.

***

The WTA, which runs the women's tour, is facing calls to improve facilities at tournament sites for the young mums on tour.

With a baby boom perhaps under way, after Victoria Azarenka gave birth to son Leo last December and with Serena Williams pregnant, there is a growing expectation that events will raise their game.

"I hope that's the case. I have been already talking about this point to some of the people in WTA," Azarenka said.

"I'll do anything to make that happen, because I think it's really important. The guys do have that luxury of having the nurseries and stuff at every event and I think it's time for women to have the same benefit.

"Because I think for women it's much more important and harder."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I definitely have taken home a few both in my belly and in my bags." - Konta reckons she swallowed some of the flying ants that plagued Wimbledon.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

A flying ant lands on Court 14 - as Wimbledon was besieged by the mites on Wednesday.

(PA.31940921 - Philip Toscano/PA Wire/PA Images)

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Rafa Nadal's enormous left arm is an extraordinary sight, and also a great name for a band #Wimbledon" - BBC Pointless co-host Richard Osman.

MATCH OF THE DAY (Thursday)

Juan Martin del Potro against Ernests Gulbis could be a feast for the Court Three crowd. Argentinian Del Potro can mix it with the best in the game, and Latvian Gulbis has all the talent in the world, that could still bring him great reward at the highest level in tennis. That was acknowledged by Del Potro who teed up the contest by saying: "Everybody knows how good Ernests is on this surface. (If) he has a good day, he can beat all the guys on tour."

