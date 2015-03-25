Wimbledon star Grigor Dimitrov rates Romeo Beckham's tennis talent

His father is one of the most famous footballers to have ever played the game but Romeo Beckham is a potential hot shot in tennis.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder David is a global superstar, and his middle son is a promising tennis player according to world number 11 Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian spent time coaching the 14-year-old recently, with mother Victoria Beckham watching on after Romeo supported Dimitrov in his run to the Queen's Club semi-finals.

Romeo posted an Instagram video of him hitting with the former Wimbledon semi-finalist, a nd the feedback was all positive.

"Romeo, he's a very talented kid," Dimitrov said after a first-round Wimbledon win over Diego Schwartzman. "I think he hasn't played tennis for that long, but he sure showed I think a lot of potential.

"It was very nice to spend some time off the court because I like to give a bit of my time as well when they really appreciate something like this.

"I just wanted to do something nice for him. He came to quite a few of my matches I think.

"I was glad to spend also some time with Victoria and get to know the family from close."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.