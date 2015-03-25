 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Wimbledon star Grigor Dimitrov rates Romeo Beckham's tennis talent

05 July 2017 12:54

His father is one of the most famous footballers to have ever played the game but Romeo Beckham is a potential hot shot in tennis.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder David is a global superstar, and his middle son is a promising tennis player according to world number 11 Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian spent time coaching the 14-year-old recently, with mother Victoria Beckham watching on after Romeo supported Dimitrov in his run to the Queen's Club semi-finals.

Romeo posted an Instagram video of him hitting with the former Wimbledon semi-finalist, a nd the feedback was all positive.

"Romeo, he's a very talented kid," Dimitrov said after a first-round Wimbledon win over Diego Schwartzman. "I think he hasn't played tennis for that long, but he sure showed I think a lot of potential.

"It was very nice to spend some time off the court because I like to give a bit of my time as well when they really appreciate something like this.

"I just wanted to do something nice for him. He came to quite a few of my matches I think.

"I was glad to spend also some time with Victoria and get to know the family from close."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.