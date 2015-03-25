 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Wimbledon roll of honour

16 July 2017 08:09

Roger Federer became Wimbledon's men's singles champion on the final day of the championships.

Here is a roll of honour of this year's champions:

Men's singles: Roger Federer (Swi)

Women's singles: Garbine Muguruza (Spa)

Men's doubles: Lukasz Kubot (Pol) and Marcelo Melo (Bra)

Women's doubles: Elena Vesnina (Rus) and Ekaterina Makarova (Rus)

Mixed doubles: Jamie Murray (Gbr) and Martina Hingis (Swi)

Boys' singles: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)

Girls' singles: Claire Liu (USA)

Boys' doubles: Axel Geller (Arg) and Hsu Yu-hsiou (Tai)

Girls' doubles: Olga Danilovic (Ser) and Kaja Juvan (Slo)

Men's wheelchair singles: Stefan Olsson (Swe)

Women's wheelchair singles: Diede de Groot (Ned)

Men's wheelchair doubles: Gordon Reid (Gbr) and Alfie Hewett (Gbr)

Women's wheelchair doubles: Jordanne Whiley (Gbr) and Yui Kamiji (Jpn)

Source: PA

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

Feature Wimbledon 2017 - the story of the championships

Wimbledon 2017 - the story of the championships...

Wimbledon produced thrills and spills over its two weeks.

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garb...

Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

Feature 5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic

5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic...

Marin Cilic will attempt to upset the odds on Sunday by beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.