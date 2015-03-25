Wimbledon roll of honour

Roger Federer became Wimbledon's men's singles champion on the final day of the championships.
Here is a roll of honour of this year's champions:
Men's singles: Roger Federer (Swi)
Women's singles: Garbine Muguruza (Spa)
Men's doubles: Lukasz Kubot (Pol) and Marcelo Melo (Bra)
Women's doubles: Elena Vesnina (Rus) and Ekaterina Makarova (Rus)
Mixed doubles: Jamie Murray (Gbr) and Martina Hingis (Swi)
Boys' singles: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)
Girls' singles: Claire Liu (USA)
Boys' doubles: Axel Geller (Arg) and Hsu Yu-hsiou (Tai)
Girls' doubles: Olga Danilovic (Ser) and Kaja Juvan (Slo)
Men's wheelchair singles: Stefan Olsson (Swe)
Women's wheelchair singles: Diede de Groot (Ned)
Men's wheelchair doubles: Gordon Reid (Gbr) and Alfie Hewett (Gbr)
Women's wheelchair doubles: Jordanne Whiley (Gbr) and Yui Kamiji (Jpn)
