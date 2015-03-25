Wimbledon men's final talking points...

Roger Federer is on the cusp of winning his 19th grand slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday but Marin Cilic stands in his way.

Federer will be the overwhelming favourite to beat Cilic on Centre Court but he has not always had it easy against the Croatian.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the final.

CAN CILIC DO IT AGAIN?

Cilic has only beaten Federer once in seven attempts, but after losing their first five encounters in a row he has caused the Swiss problems in the last two. Federer was blown away by Cilic in the US Open semi-final in 2014 when the Croatian blitzed his way to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win before going on to lift the title. Then last year, in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, he almost did it again, leading Federer by two sets and with three match points, before his opponent roared back to win in five. Cilic knows he has the weapons to beat Federer. He just has to find them.

MIGHT FEDERER GET NERVOUS?

While last year's meeting will perhaps give Cilic confidence, Federer is a different player this year. With his knee fixed and body rested after sitting out the French Open, Federer is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament. But the 35-year-old is bidding to win a record eighth Wimbledon crown and he knows he may not have many more chances to pull clear of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw in the all-time list. All the pressure is on Federer and while history suggests few know better how to handle the big occasion, Cilic will be hoping to capitalise.

COULD THE COURT BE A FACTOR?

Venus Williams took a long and suspicious look at the Centre Court baseline and, clearly unimpressed, made an enquiry to the umpire before the start of the women's final on Saturday. Federer himself said the courts were "slippery" last week while Andy Murray thought they were not as good as last year. Williams watched at least two balls die as they struck the lines against Garbine Murguruza and while it is not unusual for the baseline to be worn at this stage of the fortnight, Federer and Cilic might be wary of more bad bounces on Sunday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.