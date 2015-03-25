Wimbledon groundsman defends court condition

Wimbledon's head groundsman has staunchly defended the condition of the courts following criticism from players.

A number of players have claimed the grass is more slippery than in previous years, with Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic branding Court 18 dangerous.

Neil Stubley, the All England Club's head of courts and horticulture, told Press Association Sport: "We set them up to the exact standard we've done in many previous years.

"The players have their reasons why they're saying they're more slippery. I don't know if there's been more slips this year or whether it's just a couple of high-profile ones.

"Obviously we'll listen to players because their feedback is important but the data shows to us that those courts that are in question are within range of the other courts and they are within the range of previous years so that's all that we can work to."

Mladenovic and Alison Riske asked for the court surface to be inspected after two games of their second-round match on Thursday.

At her post-match press conference, Mladenovic said: "I t's very slippery. There's no grass. You have to run light and be careful. I'm just honestly very happy and blessed that I didn't injure myself that much.

"I feel it's totally different than the previous years."

Stubley inspected Court 18 and saw no problem with its condition.

He said: "We got the call out and we had a look, we looked at the baselines and the areas they thought there was an issue.

"We didn't feel there was, the grand slam supervisor didn't believe there was, and when you look at the comparisons with other courts, those areas were in or around the same condition as the other courts."

Mladenovic tweaked her knee but fortunately did not suffer the same fate as Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who slipped approaching the net during her clash with Sorana Cirstea on Court 17 and sustained a horrific knee injury.

The American lay on the court screaming in pain and received lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Stubley acknowledged the heat of the first week has been a challenge but insisted the courts are no more worn, particularly around the baseline, than would have been expected.

He said: "We're happy with them. We monitor them every day. The hardness readings, the ball bounce, the live grass coverage.

"We have parameters that are set independently, from the Sports Turf Research Institute, and the data that's coming in for the first four days of the tournament, they're happy with it.

"Obviously we're dealing with the extreme heat, which we're not used to every single Championships. From one Championships to another, you will get variations in temperature that will have an effect on how you manage the courts.

"We go into the Championships with as healthy a grass as we possibly can so we can then deal with those extremes."

Stubley accepted the courts may be more worn than last year, but insisted that is purely down to the wet weather that limited the number of matches played in the first week in 2016.

"We've had more matches and more hours played, so that would equate to more wear on the courts," he said.

"Compared to the end of day four in 2015, we're probably about where we should be for the amount of matches we've had."

And Stubley insisted there should be no concerns about how well the courts will hold up during the second week of the tournament.

He said: "There's not a doubt in our minds that the courts will be as good as they need to be for the end of the Championships."

Source: PA

