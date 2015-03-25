Wimbledon first-round retirees

The men's first round at Wimbledon has been struck by a host of retirements during the first two days.

All competitor's receive Â£35,000, despite some of them being on court for less than an hour, raising suspicions that some players only turned up for the prize money.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at those who could not complete their matches.

NICK KYRGIOS

The Australian came into the championships with a hip injury suffered in a fall at Queen's and managed to compete for two sets and 59 minutes against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but lost both. He called it a day after the second and the Frenchman progressed.

DENIS ISTOMIN

There can be no accusations made about Istomin as he got well into the fourth set of his clash with Donald Young when injury got the better of him. He was trailing 5-7 6-4 6-4 4-2 at the time of his retirement.

VIKTOR TROICKI

The Serbian number two managed a mere 17 minutes against Germany's Florian Mayer when his back injury proved too much. Troicki, who had been suffering spasms for three days prior to his match, managed to lose the first set 6-1 in that time.

MARTIN KLIZAN

Klizan's run out on Centre Court against Novak Djokovic was cut short by a long-standing calf injury. The Slovakian has been struggling with the problem for several months but gave it a go until he was 6-3 2-0 down to the former champion in just 40 minutes.

ALEKSANDR DOLGOPOLOV

The Centre Court crowd were left choking on their Pimms when they witnessed a second retirement in the space of an hour as Dolgopolov's ankle problem ended his clash with Roger Federer after only 43 minutes. The seven-times champion had breezed into a 6-3 3-0 lead by then.

