Wimbledon finalist Venus Williams fined for refusing mandatory TV interviews

14 July 2017 02:54

Venus Williams has been fined for refusing two post-match interviews during her run to the Wimbledon final.

The American turned down mandatory interviews with the BBC, which is the host broadcaster, and her national broadcaster ESPN following a quarter-final win against Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

Williams will lose 7,500 US dollars (£5,800) of her prize money as a result, the International Tennis Federation said. She will face Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final, targeting the top prize of £2.2million.

Her penalty was listed under the category 'media conference' but a spokesman for the ITF said it related to the two television interviews.

Williams has attended every press conference during the championships.

She gave interviews following her semi-final win against Great Britain's Johanna Konta, and on Saturday the 37-year-old will attempt to become the oldest Wimbledon women's singles champion in the open era.

She was not alone in being fined, with 36-year-old Swiss Martina Hingis receiving a 3,000 dollars (£2,300) penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, after hitting her racket against the grass in frustration during a women's doubles quarter-final played on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Hingis and Chan Yung-jan lost the match to Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke. She has also been competing at Wimbledon in mixed doubles with Great Britain's Jamie Murray.

Source: PA

