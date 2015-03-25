 
Wimbledon doubles joy for Kubot and Melo as final goes the distance

15 July 2017 09:54

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won their first grand slam doubles title together by edging a marathon five-set men's final at Wimbledon.

Poland's Kubot and Brazilian Melo came from behind to beat Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7/2) 3-6 13-11 after four hours and 40 minutes on Centre Court.

The deciding set alone lasted an hour and 43 minutes, with a 10-minute break at 11-11 while the roof was closed finally prompting a breakthrough.

By the end, the contest was just 21 minutes short of the longest ever men's doubles final at Wimbledon - the 1992 title match won by John McEnroe and Michael Stich.

Kubot and Melo had already spurned two match points at 6-5 in the final set but after re-emerging from the roof delay they won eight out of the next nine points to seal victory.

Melo, who will return to world number one in the doubles rankings on Monday, adds another major title to the one he secured at the French Open in 2015.

Kubot also becomes a two-time grand slam champion after he won the Australian Open doubles title in 2014.

Source: PA

