 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Wimbledon champion Gabrine Muguruza out of Rogers Cup

12 August 2017 07:38

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza tumbled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after losing her rain-delayed quarter-final 6-4 4-6 3-6 against Elina Svitolina.

The Spaniard had taken the first set before the rain arrived on Friday night, meaning both remaining last-eight showdowns were held over until Saturday morning local time.

When the action resumed, Svitolina, the world number five from Ukraine, regrouped and forced a decider after claiming the second set in 44 minutes during which both women struggled to hold serve.

The trend continued in the third set as each player broke in turn before Svitolina eventually held at 3-2.

Muguruza was broken again as Svitolina moved 5-2 ahead to close in on victory after some two hours and 10 minutes of action on court across two days.

In Saturday's other delayed quarter-final, defending champion Simona Halep came through in straight sets against Caroline Garcia.

The Romanian, who is looking to keep the pressure on world number one Karolina Pliskova after she lost to Caroline Wozniacki on Friday, took the first set following a late service break and then wrapped up victory after moving ahead with two more early breaks against the Frenchwoman to win 6-4 6-2.

Later on Saturday, Halep will be back in action against Svitolina, while Denmark's Wozniacki, the sixth seed, takes on American Sloane Stephens for a place in the final.

Source: PA

