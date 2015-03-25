 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Williams sets up quarter-final showdown with French Open champion Ostapenko

10 July 2017 02:39

Venus Williams is determined to keep the Wimbledon title in the family and moved a step closer to achieving that goal when reaching the quarter-finals on Monday.

The 37-year-old has admitted she is missing the company of sister Serena this fortnight, with the reigning champion absent as she expects her first child.

But veteran 10th seed Venus appears as likely as anybody to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday, and a 6-3 6-2 fourth-round victory over Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh was as impressive as the scoreline indicates.

Konjuh could not cope with the serving prowess of five-time former champion Williams, who landed 72 per cent of her first deliveries and is tough for anyone to beat when hitting such numbers.

Williams goes on to tackle Latvia's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko next.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix...

Valtteri Bottas took the second Formula One victory of his career as the Mercedes driver held off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Feature Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former club

Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former ...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Feature 5 unmissable Magic Monday matches

5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Feature Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's greatest Manchester United goals...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.