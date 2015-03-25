Williams and Ostapenko criticise scheduling of Wimbledon show courts

Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko led an outcry at Wimbledon on Monday after men's matches dominated the show courts.

Five-time Wimbledon winner Williams was handed a Centre Court slot for her tussle with Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh, and British home favourite Johanna Konta played France's Caroline Garcia on Court One.

But they were the only women's last-16 matches scheduled for the All England Club's biggest two courts on 'Magic Monday'.

Of the men, matches involving Andy Murray and Roger Federer featured on Centre Court, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were handed Court One slots.

Ostapenko said she deserved better than to be allocated Court 12 for her clash with Elina Svitolina, a nd Williams agreed with a suggestion that Wimbledon might look to fit extra women's matches onto Centre and Court One in the interest of equality.

Wimbledon's second Monday traditionally features every fourth-round match in the men's and women's singles, which is a scenario that sets it apart from the other grand slams. It makes it one of the most hectic days on the tennis calendar, and similar concerns from leading women have been heard on the corresponding day in previous years.

"This day is always a tough day," said Williams. "The scheduling has stayed the same on this day since I've been around.

"I'm sure that the women, we would want more matches on Centre or Court Number One over the whole fortnight."

Asked if play should start earlier than 1pm to accommodate more women's matches inside the largest arenas, Williams added: "It would be something worth considering."

When Ostapenko was questioned about whether she felt it unfair that more men's matches were being played on the bigger courts, the 20-year-old Latvian said it had not crossed her mind, before adding: " But yeah, I think I deserve to play on a better court than Court 12, I guess.

"Elina is number four in the world. I think our match was a very interesting match for the people to watch. They put us on Court 12. It's still good. It has Hawk-Eye. But I thought we would play on a bigger court."

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 final, was handed a Court Two assignment for her clash with last year's runner-up and current world number one Angelique Kerber.

When invited to comment on how it felt for that match to be denied a bigger stage, and how it reflected the tournament's attitude to the women's game, Muguruza said: " I think they decided who is more convenient. Of course, I was looking at the matches today. Honestly, every match is very, very good.

"Probably maybe I was expecting another court."

Kerber, who lost that match in three sets, said: " I was really surprised that I was playing on Court Number Two. But the schedule was out then.

"I think it was a good match from both of us, on a high level. I was actually looking forward to playing on one of the two big courts."

Asked if it indicated a lack of respect towards the leading women, and was important to speak out about, Kerber said: " Maybe I will talk to them.

"They discuss the schedule before the matches, and I know it's always not so easy. There are a lot of good players right now, they are playing on Monday. I mean, I respect everybody.

"Of course I was surprised. This is what I can tell you."

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova defended the tournament's move to hand Konta the big stages, saying: " She deserves it. It's England. They have to put their product here.

"People know Konta. They don't know (Agnieszka) Radwanska, Kuznetsova, you see, with all respect to our names and even though we have been here ages. So Konta is good."

Source: PA

