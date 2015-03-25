Wild cards for Heather Watson and Naomi Broady in Birmingham

Heather Watson and Naomi Broady have been awarded wild cards into the Aegon Classic in Birmingham next week.

The British numbers two and three, who are both ranked outside the top 100, will take their places in the tournament's strongest ever field.

Two wild cards became available for British players after Maria Sharapova, who had been given one, withdrew through injury.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who was not ranked high enough to get into the tournament originally, is still mulling over whether to return to competition so soon.

Eight of the world's top-10 women signed up for the tournament at the Edgbaston Priory Club, which begins on Monday.

But French Open finalist Simona Halep has withdrawn to rest the ankle injury that had made her a doubt for Roland Garros while world number three Karolina Pliskova has pulled out with an elbow problem.

Tenth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska and Olympic champion Monica Puig have also withdrawn because of illness.

World number one Angelique Kerber heads the field while Johanna Konta will try to become the tournament's first home winner.

Source: PA

