Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Murray must now try to regain confidence in time for the defence of his title at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

Here, we answer the key questions around the Scot's dip in form.

How significant was Murray's defeat at Queen's?

Murray is not the first big name to endure a surprise loss on grass this summer. Roger Federer was beaten in the first round in Stuttgart last week while Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic were both out of Queen's before Murray had even come on court. When players switch surface they are often vulnerable against opponents who, as with Jordan Thompson, have more matches under their belts. But grass is Murray's favourite surface and at his best he would never lose to a player like Thompson, even taking into account the Australian's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Murray's summer will be judged on his results at Wimbledon but this was not a good start.

What is wrong with him?

Murray's defeat to Thompson was his ninth in 2017 and sixth against an opponent ranked outside the top 20. It seems a world away from the end of last year when he stormed to the top of the world rankings by winning five tournaments on the bounce. Certainly fatigue looked to be a factor at the start of this year, when the new season began before Murray was able to take a long enough break. But motivation seems also to have played a part. Murray has admitted that after reaching world number one, some of the fire in him perhaps no longer burned as strong. On a technical level, the Briton's forehand and serve have both been unreliable and they failed him again on Tuesday.

Why is he still world number one?

Murray's strong end to 2016 gave him a sizeable lead at the top of the ATP rankings, which work on a rolling basis, meaning players have to defend points they won the previous year and can gain at tournaments they fared worse in. Murray was less successful in the first half of 2016 so the impact of his stuttering form has been reduced but he will be more vulnerable from Wimbledon onwards as he will have far more points to defend. Rafael Nadal is the principle threat at SW19. The Spaniard only has points to gain after missing Wimbledon through injury last year and could snatch top spot if Murray fails to defend his title. Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic are also in contention but each have bigger gaps to make up.

Can Murray still win Wimbledon?

A poor build-up to the French Open became largely irrelevant as Murray still reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros before succumbing over five sets to Wawrinka. There is no doubt the British number one is still among the favourites at the All England Club but he will be hoping for a kind early draw so he can at least play his way into the tournament. Any awkward opponents in the first week will certainly be licking their lips after Murray's latest loss. Federer stands to gain if Murray is not at his best, the Swiss chasing his 19th grand slam title and eighth at Wimbledon, where he has most often produced his best tennis. Nadal is not so well-suited to grass but is the man in form following his 10th French Open triumph. Murray may well have to beat either or both to lift the trophy.

Source: PA

