Whiley and Kamiji secure women's wheelchair doubles title

16 July 2017 01:09

Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Japan's Yui Kamiji recovered from a slow start to win the Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles for a fourth successive year.

They secured a 2-6 6-3 6-0 victory over the Dutch pairing of Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot on Court Three as the final day of the championships began.

Whiley, who suffers from brittle bone disease, has established a highly successful partnership with a player she describes as her "bestie".

It was Kamiji who hit the winning forehand down the centre of the court as Whiley joined men's doubles winners Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett in being a home wheelchair champion.

Source: PA

