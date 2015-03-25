 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

When in Rome: Djokovic into eighth final

20 May 2017 08:39

Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia after losing just one game against Dominic Thiem.

The world number two, who lost in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open to Rafael Nadal last week, beat Austrian Thiem 6-1 6-0.

He will play Alexander Zverev after the German beat John Isner 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 in Rome.

It took just 61 minutes for Djokovic to claim victory after he had finished his rain-delayed quarter-final against Juan Martin Del Potro earlier on Saturday.

The Serbian beat Del Potro 6-1 6-4 - in a match which could not be finished on Friday because of the weather - before dismantling Thiem to continue his record of never losing a semi-final in Rome. It will be his eighth final, where he will look to win a sixth title.

Zverev, the world number 17, overcame American Isner in the first semi-final. He broke his rival in the fifth game to claim the first set before Isner hit back.

The second set went with serve to force a tie-break and Isner raced into a five-point lead thanks to two mini-breaks as he levelled the match.

But Zverev broke twice in the third set, although he had to also save three break points in the fifth game, to win 6-1 and seal a place in Sunday's final.

Source: PA

