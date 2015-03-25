When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.

Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene have all made it to the last 32 and play their next matches on Friday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the class of '97.

Tim Henman

The man who carried British tennis hopes for so long was seeded 14th, and on an unforgettable 'People's Sunday' he claimed one of the greatest wins of his career, beating Paul Haarhuis 6-7 6-3 6-2 4-6 14-12. "That's as good as it gets in tennis," said Henman after the Centre Court classic. He then beat defending champion Richard Krajicek in the fourth round before falling to 1992 Wimbledon winner Michael Stich in the quarter-finals. Henman reached four semi-finals in all, the most painful of which was a rain-hit five-set defeat to Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Immortalised by having a hill named after him, Henman now commentates for the BBC.

Greg Rusedski

Canadian-born Rusedski switched allegiances in 1995 and enjoyed his best run at Wimbledon two years later, reaching the quarter-finals where he lost to eventual runner-up Cedric Pioline. In the third round he beat fellow British player Andrew Richardson 6-3 6-4 6-4. In t he same year, Rusedski reached his only grand slam final at the US Open, losing to Pat Rafter in four sets, and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Rusedski is now a TV pundit.

Mark Petchey

The pinnacle of Essex-born Petchey's career was a third-round meeting with three-time winner Boris Becker, set up by notable wins over Jan Kroslak and Tommy Haas. However, Becker was in no mood to raise home hopes of an upset and racked up a convincing 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory. Petchey is now a pundit for Sky Sports, ITV and the BBC and provides analysis for the ATP Tour.

Andrew Richardson

Unheralded Richardson, from Peterborough, had only played one match at Wimbledon, five years previously, before wins over Spanish duo Sergi Duran and Juan Albert Viloca catapulted him into the third round. There, he ran into Rusedski on Court One and the contest went the way of the man from Montreal. Richardson is now a tennis coach.

Karen Cross

Another who enjoyed their best run in SW19 in 1997, Devon-born Cross won three matches to qualify before defeating Linda Wild and Maria Sanchez Lorenzo to reach the third round. There, she met the reigning French Open champion Iva Majoli and gave a good account of herself, taking the first set before Majoli ran out a 4-6 7-6 6-4 winner. Cross now coaches at Roehampton and plays on the senior circuit.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.