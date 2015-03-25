 
Western Australia Police aim Twitter jibe at Bernard Tomic

05 July 2017 03:24

Bernard Tomic has been targeted by a jibe from Western Australia Police after he claimed to be "bored" at Wimbledon.

The Australian also said he had lost respect for tennis after losing to Germany's Mischa Zverev in the first round at the All England Club on Tuesday.

His comments came after a lacklustre performance and drew derision from many tennis supporters and players, with WA Police also weighing in.

Alongside a message calling for new police recruits, the force's official Twitter account (@WA_Police) featured a picture of 24-year-old Tomic, with the caption: "BORED OF YOUR JOB? WA POLICE IS ANYTHING BUT BORING".

Tomic vowed to play on for another 10 years after bowing out of Wimbledon, because of the financial rewards in tennis, but said of his defeat: "I wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform.

"I don't know why but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you."

He added: "I believe you have to respect the sport. But I think I don't respect it enough."

Tomic moved with his parents, a Croatian father and Bosnian mother, from Germany to Australia when an infant and settled in Gold Coast.

The reaction to his performance against Zverev prompted one Twitter user to call for Tomic to be deported, to which he responded: "That's pretty bad. Well, that's his opinion. I'm sure he's on the computer somewhere making 50 dollars an hour."

Source: PA

