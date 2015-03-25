 
Watson closes in on French Open spot

25 May 2017 11:09

Heather Watson is one match away from qualifying for the French Open after beating Tereza Smitkova in Paris.

The British number two trailed 4-1 in the second set and was then broken serving for the match, but recovered to win 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

In the final qualifying round on Friday, Watson will take on fourth seed Richel Hogenkamp.

The Dutchwoman won their only previous meeting in the first round of the US Open last year and is ranked 13 places higher than Watson at 105.

Watson has slipped down the standings this year and missed out on direct entry at a grand slam for the first time in three years.

She will have been buoyed by her record at Roland Garros, however. The 25-year-old has qualified successfully three times in the past and reached the second round on five previous occasions.

