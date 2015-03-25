Virginia Wade hails Johanna Konta after 'hugely important' Wimbledon campaign

Virginia Wade has told Johanna Konta to be proud of her efforts after she fell just short of giving Britain another women's singles finalist at Wimbledon 40 years on.

Konta was looking to emulate 1977 champion Wade but was beaten 6-4 6-2 by five-time former champion Venus Williams.

Wade said: " I don't think she needs to be discouraged at all. It is easy to be so depressed but I think as long as you've done everything in your power to win, and you don't, it's not a big deal.

"She needs a little more experience because, unless you're young and so good and so have nothing in your head, it's very difficult.

"I think you have to build up, get some experience, get to the final, win a few more tournaments. She's won Miami but she hasn't won that many tournaments. It's very different at the end of the week.

"This will be hugely important for her. She played a remarkably good tournament."

Konta had only ever won one match at Wimbledon prior to this year but coped with the expectation thrust upon her superbly.

The 26-year-old came through tight matches against Donna Vekic and Caroline Garcia before defeating second seed Simona Halep in the last eight.

Wade believes the occasion did affect Konta on Thursday, saying: "I think so, although I didn't think she played badly."

But she also praised Williams for a superb performance to reach her ninth Wimbledon singles final.

"I've been watching Venus all year and I'm thinking to myself, 'I can't believe how well she's playing'," Wade said.

"She's 37, she had a couple of years where she was hitting shots all over the show. She seems to have eliminated errors, she plays with more margin, which I think was a big key in this match and I think that's something that Jo will add to her repertoire, putting a little more safety margin on the balls."

Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin highlighted the break points Williams saved at 4-4 in the first set as key to the match, particularly the 106mph second serve she sent down on the second one.

"I think she respects Jo so much and knows she's been playing so well," Austin told the BBC.

"Venus knew she had to come out and play attacking tennis and go for her serve. It was that 106 mph second serve where she saved break point that really turned that set around.

"I think Johanna started to miscue that forehand return early and Venus targeted that. That was one of the aspects that made the difference. Konta is so solid on the backhand but not quite as much on the forehand."

Austin echoed Wade in praising Konta for her run and believes the British number one has great things ahead of her.

"Absolutely she's going to learn from it," said Austin, who twice reached the Wimbledon semi-finals.

"What we have to remember is Konta had never been past the second round at Wimbledon until this year.

"Match after match she came through and played such clutch tennis, particularly against Halep in the semi, when she was two points away from defeat.

"The improvement rate is just phenomenal - she's young, at 26, in tennis terms very, very young. She's only been in the elite for the last year or two.

"She's a hard worker, she's happy with the support team she has. There's room for improvement and the ceiling is much much higher, which is very promising."

Source: PA

