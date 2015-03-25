 
Victoria Azarenka to miss Fed Cup final amid custody battle

08 November 2017 01:54

Victoria Azarenka will miss Belarus' Fed Cup final against the United States due to an ongoing child custody battle.

The former world number one is not permitted to take her 10-month-old son, Leo, out of California.

The 28-year-old said in a statement on her official Twitter account: "It is heartbreaking for me to not have a chance to help Belarus in the final.

"Unfortunately, my current custody situation is keeping me in California.

"My heart is always with my country and my team and I will cheer them from afar."

Azarenka also missed the US Open in August due to the legal arrangement.

Nineteen-year-old world number 78 Aryna Sabalenka will replace Azarenka, with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Vera Lapko and Lidziya Marozava completing Belarus' team.

The USA will be without Serena and Venus Williams, with US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Coco Vandeweghe, Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske selected.

Source: PA

