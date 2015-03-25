 
Victoria Azarenka targets Wimbledon return following birth of son Leo

22 May 2017 01:39

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka intends to return to tennis in time to compete in this year's Wimbledon following the birth of her first child.

The two-time grand slam champion revealed news of her pregnancy last summer, and son Leo was born in December.

Azarenka, 27, initially planned to return at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford at the end of July, but she now hopes to perform at t he All England Club, with the tournament due to start on July 3.

"I have some good news," she posted on her official Twitter account (@vika7).

"My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing.plus Leo kinda said he wants to see London and Wimbledon.

"I will be finalizing my schedule before Wimbledon in the coming days - I plan to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon.

"I will keep you updated. Thank you for all your support."

Belarusian Azarenka won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013 and is also a two-time US Open finalist.

Her best performances at Wimbledon came in 2011 and 2012 when she reached the semi-finals.

Source: PA

