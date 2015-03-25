Victoria Azarenka taking baby steps through Wimbledon draw

Victoria Azarenka says life back in tennis is completely different following the birth of her son, yet she is still enjoying the familiar feeling of winning.

The 27-year-old is playing just a second tournament since the birth of her first child Leo in December and she booked a third-round spot at Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Elena Vesnina.

Azarenka, who was ranked fifth the last time she played before announcing her pregnancy, showed glimpses of her best as she beat the 15th seed 6-3 6-3 to set up a meeting with Britain's Heather Watson.

"I get a different vibe when I come back, with my kid on the tour. I feel like I have so much more support from the outside, which is a great feeling, definitely," she said.

"Travelling is a little stressful for me, travelling with a baby. I want to make sure that everything is okay.

"But overall, it's just great. It's really fun that I'm able to go home and spend time with my son."

Azarenka will face an in-form Watson, who sent 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova packing in a 6-0 6-4 win.

Watson recently dropped down to the ITF tour to find some form and is reaping the benefits.

"Right now I'm very happy with my game, very happy with how I'm playing," the British number three said. "I just feel like I'm in a good place and I'm confident, just really enjoying being out there on the court at the moment."

Dominika Cibulkova is able to apply her sole focus to the tournament this year as she beat Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-4.

Cibulkova, seeded eighth, almost had to rearrange her wedding last year following a surprise run to the quarter-finals but has no such distraction this time round.

The Slovakian suffered some poor results in the build-up to Wimbledon, but hopes a chat with her coach can help her recreate her 2016 form.

"Before this Wimbledon I had some bad losses," she said. "I didn't feel I was playing my best tennis. I wasn't mentally as strong as I wish to be.

"But before this tournament, we had a good talk with my coach. And he told me, 'Domi, even though you lost a few matches in a row, you are a great player. You're a really experienced player'.

"He knows I'm playing well during the practices, and he wanted me just to be more calm and to believe in myself and that this could be a new beginning for me. That's what I did."

Kristina Pliskova, whose twin sister Karolina is a favourite for the title, is out after she lost to Maria Sakkari 6-7 (6/8) 6-4 6-4 while Ana Konjuh beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7/3) 2-6 6-3.

Source: PA

