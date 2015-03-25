Victoria Azarenka makes winning return following birth of her son

Victoria Azarenka saved three match points on her way to winning her comeback match at the Mallorca Open.

The former world number one was on the point of defeat against Japan's Risa Ozaki when play was called off for darkness on Tuesday night.

Azarenka was being watched by six-month-old son Leo as she returned to the tennis tour after 13 months away.

Ozaki came out to serve for the match on Wednesday, but Azarenka immediately broke back only to drop serve again.

Ozaki then held three match points, but Azarenka saved all of them to force a tie-break, which she won on her third match point for a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (9/7) victory.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.