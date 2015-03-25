 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Victoria Azarenka makes winning return following birth of her son

21 June 2017 02:24

Victoria Azarenka saved three match points on her way to winning her comeback match at the Mallorca Open.

The former world number one was on the point of defeat against Japan's Risa Ozaki when play was called off for darkness on Tuesday night.

Azarenka was being watched by six-month-old son Leo as she returned to the tennis tour after 13 months away.

Ozaki came out to serve for the match on Wednesday, but Azarenka immediately broke back only to drop serve again.

Ozaki then held three match points, but Azarenka saved all of them to force a tie-break, which she won on her third match point for a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (9/7) victory.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than