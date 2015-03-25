Victoria Azarenka dumped out of Mallorca Open by Ana Konjuh

Victoria Azarenka won just four games as her run at the Mallorca Open was brought to a crashing end by seventh seed Ana Konjuh.

The former world number one, who is making a return to tennis from maternity leave following the birth of her first child Leo, had no answer to the big-hitting 19-year-old Croatian as she raced to a 6-1 6-3 win.

Konjuh was quickly out of the traps and did not let Azarenka win a point in the first two games and she soon found herself a double break down.

An early break for the Croat kept the pressure on the Belarussian, who then double-faulted in the fifth game to give Konjuh a double break.

Azarenka got the break straight back but had left herself too much to do and a cross-court forehand winner again broke Azarenka to close out the match.

"I know Azarenka is coming back, but it's always tough to play against her," Konjuh told the WTA's official website. "She's one of the best players in the world. I was motivated for sure, and I'm really glad that I could play so well today and win."

Second seed Anastasija Sevastova, beaten by Caroline Garcia in the final last year, recovered from a set down to see off Varvara Lepchenko 6-7 (2/7) 6-1 6-3.

Sixth seed Roberta Vinci was also taken to three sets, coming through 6-4 5-7 6-2 against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

Jana Cepelova and Caroline Garcia were tied at one set all and 2-2 in the third when bad light forced their game to be suspended.

Source: PA

