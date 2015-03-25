Veterans Venus Williams and Roger Federer on brink of Wimbledon records

Roger Federer and Venus Williams will break a Wimbledon open era record if both veterans win titles this weekend.

Federer will be 23 days shy of his 36th birthday on Sunday, while Williams will be 37 years and 28 days old on Saturday, and both can individually become the oldest singles winners since the dawn of professionalism in 1968 .

Their collective age of 73 years and five days would emphatically beat the 63 years and 343 days aggregate of the current oldest champion pair.

That mark was set by Serena Williams, who was 34, and Andy Murray, at the age of 29, last year.

There have been just three occasions during the open era where both Wimbledon singles champions have been in their 30s.

Arthur Ashe was five days short of his 32nd birthday when he triumphed in 1975, while his fellow American Billie Jean King was 31 years and seven months old when taking the women's title.

Their aggregate age of 63 years and 219 days puts them second on the list.

Federer and Serena Williams were both approaching their 31st birthdays when both enjoyed title success in 2012, and it was the same for Rod Laver and Great Britain's Ann Jones as they were crowned 1969 champions.

Ashe at 31 remains the oldest men's champion to date in the open era, with Serena Williams the oldest women's winner in that time having been 34 years and a shade over nine months old when taking last year's title.

The youngest aggregate was achieved in 2004, when Federer and Maria Sharapova's combined age was a mere 40 years and 41 days.

These are the highest aggregate ages of Wimbledon singles champions in the open era:

1) 2016: Andy Murray and Serena Williams - 63 years 343 days

2) 1975: Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King - 63 years 219 days

3) 2015: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams - 61 years 339 days

4) 2012: Roger Federer and Serena Williams - 61 years 254 days

5) 1969: Rod Laver and Ann Jones - 61 years 236 days

Lowest aggregate ages of champions in the open era:

1) 2004: Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova - 40 years 41 days

2) 1974: Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert - 41 years 138 days

3) 1988: Stefan Edberg and Steffi Graf - 41 years 186 days

4) 1976: Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert - 41 years 221 days

5) 1989: Boris Becker and Steffi Graf - 41 years 254 days

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.