 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Veteran Tommy Haas stuns top seed Roger Federer in second round at Stuttgart

14 June 2017 07:09

Roger Federer squandered a match point as he was shocked by German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his final season on the tour after a series of injury problems, battled to a 2-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 win in just under two hours.

Federer was playing his first tournament since he won the Miami Open in April after choosing to skip the clay court season to prepare for his favoured grass.

The Swiss star cruised through the first set in just 23 minutes and broke early in the second, but Haas deployed all of his considerable experience to fight back.

Federer hit a backhand long on a Haas second serve when he held match point in the tie-break, and the German punished him by converting his fourth set point.

Haas stepped up in the final set, saving three early break points before breaking for 3-1 and maintaining his advantage to clinch a memorable victory.

Source: PA

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.