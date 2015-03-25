Veteran Haas bows out in Stuttgart

Roger Federer's conqueror Tommy Haas is out of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart after defeat to compatriot Mischa Zverev.

Hass, 39, handed his great friend Federer just a second defeat of the year on Wednesday, but could not follow it up as Zverev prevailed 6-4 6-4.

Third seed Thomas Berdych is also out after going down to fellow big server Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 6-4, but fourth seed Lucas Pouille is through, beating Phillip Kohlschreiber 6-4 2-6 6-3.

Benoit Paire overcame Jerzy Jankowicz in straight sets 6-1 7-6 (7/4).

Top seed Marin Cilic is safely through to the last four of the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch.

The Croatian beat qualifier Vasek Pospisil in straight sets, triumphing 6-3 7-5.

In the semi-final he meets Ivo Karlovic, a 6-4 6-4 winner over Daniel Medvedev.

Alexander Zverev had little trouble in getting past Frenchman Julien Benneteau 6-0 6-4, while Gilles Muller got the better of British number four Aljaz Bedene 6-3 3-6 6-4.

Source: PA

