Verdasco crashes out

30 June 2017 12:24

Third seed Fernando Verdasco lost in the Antalya Cup quarter-finals, despite taking the first set against Adrian Mannarino.

The Frenchman recovered from losing the opener to record a 2-6 7-5 6-2 victory over his Spanish opponent.

Mannarino will face Andreas Seppi in the last four after the Italian saw off Radu Albot 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

Marco Baghdatis needed six match points to reach the semi-finals as he beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-7 (0/7) 6-3 7-6 (8/6).

The veteran will take on Yuichi Sugita for a place in the final as the Japanese eased past lucky loser Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-0.

Source: PA

