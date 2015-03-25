 
Venus Williams through to second week of Wimbledon

07 July 2017 06:54

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams battled through to the fourth round with victory over Japan's Naomi Osaka.

The 37-year-old, who won her first SW19 crown in 2000, overcame her powerful teenage opponent 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 on Court One.

And with the women's draw now wide open, the elder sister of defending champion Serena may just fancy her chances of a first title since 2008.

Williams slipped on the baseline early on - a worry with the condition of the Wimbledon courts under scrutiny - but thankfully got straight back up and promptly secured the first break to lead 3-1.

Osaka hit back, though, her booming forehands at times proving troublesome for the seven-time grand slam winner.

Williams overpowered the youngster in the tie-break, though, coming from 3-0 down with seven unanswered points.

She then secured a break chasing down a lost cause on the baseline that a player half her age would have struggled to reach, forcing the error from Osaka.

Osaka bravely won her service game to stay in the match but Williams completed the job with an ace to keep herself in the running for title number six.

Source: PA

