 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Venus Williams overcomes rain delay to reach Rogers Cup second round

08 August 2017 05:53

Venus Williams marked her first match since Wimbledon with a battling victory against Irina-Camelia Begu at the Rogers Cup.

Williams, making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since her defeat to Garbine Muguruza in the SW19 final, kept her nerve following a rain delay to close out a 6-1 3-6 6-3 success.

A 90-minute delay during the deciding set could not prevent Williams securing her first career win in Toronto.

She said in her on-court interview: "This is my first win in Toronto dating back to 1995. I've had to wait more than 20 years to finally win a match here so it's really sweet."

The Rogers Cup alternates each year between Toronto and Montreal, the latter of which was host when Williams made her one run to the final in 2014.

French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko suffered a shock defeat to American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko.

Ostapenko won the first set 6-1 but lost the next two on tie-breaks as the 20-year-old lost in her first appearance since her quarter-final loss to Williams at Wimbledon.

Kristina Mladenovic was the other seed to lose in the first round on Monday. The 13th seed was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Barbora Strycova.

Two-time grand slam winner Petra Kvitova is safely through to the second round after a 6-1 7-6 (7/5) win against Carla Suarez Navarro but f ormer US Open finalist Roberta Vinci suffered a straight-sets loss to Daria Kasatkina.

American Sloane Stephens overcame Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4/7) 6-0 6-4 while Dominika Cibulkova was a straight-sets winner against Lesia Tsurenko.

Kirsten Flipkens and Naomi Osaka both progressed when their respective opponents, Ana Konjuh and Heather Watson, withdrew through injury when trailing by a set.

Fifteenth seed Anastasija Sevastova saw off Lauren Davis 6-1 4-6 6-3 to reach round two, where she will be joined by Lucie Safarova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Daria Gavrilova, and Katerina Siniakova, who were Monday's other winners.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.