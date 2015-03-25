 
Venus Williams looking to keep Wimbledon title in family after ending Konta bid

13 July 2017 06:09

Venus Williams took inspiration from sister Serena as she ended the title hopes of Britain's Johanna Konta at Wimbledon.

In a tough Centre Court battle, Williams proved indomitable and came out a 6-4 6-2 winner to reach the final.

The five-time champion will be bidding on Saturday to keep the title in the family, after Serena won in 2015 and 2016.

And Venus said ahead of her clash with Garbine Muguruza, the 2015 runner-up: "Last time she played Serena so I'll have to ask Serena for some pointers. Serena's always in my corner and usually it's her in these finals so I'm trying my best to represent Williams as best as I can."

This year Serena Williams is absent and on hiatus from the tour as she awaits the birth of her first child.

Venus Williams admits to missing her younger sister "t erribly".

"I missed her so much before this match. I just wish she was here," she said.

"I wish she could do this for me but I said, 'No, this time you have to do it for yourself'. So here we are."

She added: " I've played a lot of finals here at Wimbledon. One more win would amazing. It won't be a given but I'm going to give it my all."

There was praise for Konta from her 37-year-old conqueror.

" I thought the crowd was very nice to me actually. They could have been more boisterous but I thought the crowd was so fair. I know they love Jo," Williams said on the BBC.

"There's a lot of pressure and I thought she handled it well. I think my experience just helped a lot.

"She played so well. No point was easy.

"I just tried to climb on top each time to get another point, and then - wow - it was done so I was just so happy."

Source: PA

