Venus Williams hoping 'to take it a step further' after reaching Wimbledon final

Venus Williams insists her fairytale run is not finished yet as she attempts to become the oldest winner of the women's singles title at Wimbledon for more than a century.

Williams plays Garbine Muguruza on Saturday and, unlike Charlotte Sterry, who lifted the trophy in 1908 aged 37 years and 282 days, she will almost certainly not travel to the All England Club by bicycle.

At 37 years and 28 days, Williams is looking for her first grand slam title since Wimbledon nine years ago, when she claimed her fifth crown here and seventh in total.

A gradual decline followed, and when she was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition Sjogren's syndrome in 2011, it seemed Williams' grand slam-winning days were over.

An emotional Williams said: "I had a lot of issues. This year has been amazing in terms of my play, playing deep into the big events. Of course, I'm excited about being again in another final, trying to take it a step further.

"I feel very focused. There's still a lot to be done. I have one more match that I'd like to be the winner of. I have to go out there and take it and play well.

"But I like to take courage in the fact that I've been playing well this tournament and this year, and all these moments have led to this.

"I think it's wonderful to have the opportunity to play well and to be strong and have experience. I think experience can either work against you or for you. I like to think it's working for me."

Muguruza is through to the final for the second time in three years and is looking to go one better after losing to Serena in 2015.

Last year the 23-year-old Spaniard turned the tables on Serena to win her maiden slam title at the French Open and was immediately hailed as the new leader of the women's game.

She said: "I think my mind is more equipped this time because the more experience you get, the more you know how to deal with these situations, because they're very special."

Muguruza hailed Williams' longevity, saying: "I think it's very impressive. I think not everybody can do that. I don't think I could be 37 and playing (at) that level.

"I think she just loves to play and she enjoys going out there. Even though she's achieved so many things, she's still motivated to go for more, which is also very surprising."

In the men's draw, Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will be putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of Sunday's singles final.

Federer is into a record 11th Wimbledon final and is bidding to win a record eighth Wimbledon title.

Victory would make him this tournament's most successful male player, taking him clear of both Pete Sampras and William Renshaw in the all-time list.

"It makes me really happy to be making history here at Wimbledon," Federer said.

"It's a big deal. I love this tournament. All my dreams came true here as a player. To have another chance to go for number eight now, to be so close at this stage is a great feeling."

Source: PA

