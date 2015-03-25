 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Venus Williams blamed by police for fatal US car crash

30 June 2017 02:39

Venus Williams is being investigated over a fatal car crash in the United States as she prepares to compete at Wimbledon next week.

Police say the five-time SW19 champion, 37, is to blame for the crash that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who was a passenger in his wife's car, according to reports.

The 2016 Hyundai Accent and Williams' SUV collided after the athlete went through a red light in her home town of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9, witnesses reportedly told police.

The Hyundai was being driven by Linda Barson and her husband was put in intensive care where he died two weeks later.

Williams' lawyer said she expressed her "deepest condolences" but that it was an "unfortunate accident".

She has not been charged over the incident but Palm Beach Gardens police's Major Paul Rogers said the investigation was continuing.

Williams is currently ranked 11th in the world and is lining up among the favourites at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Her representatives did not respond when asked how the incident would affect her appearance at the tournament.

Witnesses reportedly said she was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia when she went through the red light and into Mrs Barson's saloon car.

But Williams' lawyer Malcolm Cunningham disputed that version of events.

"Ms Williams entered the intersection on a green light," he said.

"The police report estimates that Ms Williams was travelling at five miles per hour when Mrs Barson crashed into her.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against