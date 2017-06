British number one Johanna Konta surrendered the chance to win a first tournament on home soil as she lost to Donna Vekic in the Aegon Open final.

The world number eight and top seed made a superb start in Nottingham but was pegged back and then edged out in a tight finish to lose 2-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-5 to the Croatian.

Konta looked to have overcome a mid-match wobble as she recovered to lead 5-4 in the final set but Vekic struck back to claim her second singles title.

Source: PA

