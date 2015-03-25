 
Troicki defeats Kuznetsov in two tie-breaks to go through in St Petersburg

20 September 2017 02:23

Seventh seed Viktor Troicki squeezed through two tie-break sets to beat Andrey Kuznetsov and reach the second round of the St Petersburg Open on Tuesday.

The Serbian world number 47 triumphed 7-6 (8/6) 7-6 (7/2), immediately recovering from a break of serve down in the second set to rally and claim victory.

Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny proved too strong for Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith, the 35-year-old saving five break points to move through 7-6 (8/6) 6-4.

Great Britain's Liam Broady was a hugely impressive 6-3 6-0 winner over fellow qualifier Ernests Gulbis, while Ricardas Berankis came from behind to beat Germany's Daniel Masur 3-6 6-3 6-2.

At the Moselle Open in Metz, home favourite Richard Gasquet was bounced out by Uzbek Denis Istomin, who shrugged off a nightmare first set to win 1-6 6-4 6-4.

Seventh seed Benoit Paire restored some home cheer with a 6-2 6-4 win over Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas, but another Frenchman, Simone Bolelli, was edged out 7-6 (9/7) 3-6 7-6 (8/6) by Spain's Marcel Granollers.

Lucky Loser Yannick Maden took full advantage beating Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 6-4 3-6 6-3 while there were also wins for Nikoloz Basilashvili and qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.

There was more woe for the home fans in the late match as Nicolas Almagro seized a crucial late break to see off Julien Benneteau 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

Source: PA

