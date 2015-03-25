 
Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut advances in Winston-Salem Open

24 August 2017 02:54

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut eased into the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The Spaniard beat veteran Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-4 in North Carolina to set up a last-eight meeting with Taylor Fritz.

Fritz, who received a wild card for the final tournament before the US Open, continued his run with 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5) win over Paolo Lorenzi.

Fellow American and third seed John Isner was sent packing, though, in a suprise straight sets defeat to Borna Coric. The Croatian, who beat Andy Murray in Madrid earlier this summer, won 7-5 6-2.

Steve Johnson will meet Kyle Edmund in the last eight after he beat Carlos Berlocq 7-6 (7/1) 6-4, with Edmund seeing off Marton Fucsovics 6-2 6-1.

Hyeon Chung will meet Johnson after Julien Benneteau retired in their clash early in the second set.

Source: PA

