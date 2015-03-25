Top seed Pablo Cuevas eliminated from Generali Open

Pablo Cuevas was among half a dozen seeded players who were eliminated from the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel on Wednesday.

Home hope and world number 157 Sebastian Ofner, who made it to the last 32 at this year's Wimbledon, won 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7/3) against top seed Cuevas in a second-round contest disrupted by the elements.

Paolo Lorenzi, seeded third, also exited at the last-16 stage despite winning the first set as Joao Sousa claimed a 6-7 (5/7) 6-4 6-1 success, while the vastly experienced Gilles Simon was ousted in straight sets by Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Italian Fabio Fognini is now the highest-ranked player left in the competition after a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Miljan Zekic, but Horacio Zeballos and Jan-Lennard Struff are both out following respective defeats to Renzo Olivo and Thomaz Bellucci.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, who lives in Kitzbuhel, advanced courtesy of a 6-3 6-3 victory over seventh seed Jiri Vesely.

Source: PA

