Top seed Johanna Konta records 300th career win in Nottingham

Top seed Johanna Konta racked up her 300th career win, but not in the way she would have wanted after the retirement of fellow Briton Tara Moore at the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

The British number one, ranked eighth in the world, was well on the way to the landmark victory, leading 6-2 3-0, when compatriot Moore withdrew after suffering a left foot injury.

Konta will next meet Belgian Yanina Wickmayer for a place in the quarter-finals.

Tuesday's late match saw number two seed Anastasija Sevastova suffer a shock 6-0 5-7 7-6 (7/2) defeat by American Christina McHale after more than two hours on court.

The world number 19 was on the back foot as McHale cruised through the opening set in just 21 minutes before battling back to force the decider.

However, McHale, ranked 58, kept the pressure on as she moved 4-1 ahead.

Although Sevastova rallied again to secure a tie-break, the Latvian found herself 4-1 down before McHale took another mini break to lead 5-2 and then served out her first match point chance.

Elsewhere, last year's beaten finalist Alison Riske, the fourth seed from Australia, was too strong for British number two Heather Watson in a 6-2 6-3 success, while Kurumi Nara of Japan knocked out Lauren Davis, the third seed from the United States losing 6-3 6-3.

Six seeded American Shelby Rogers was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Croatian Donna Vekic and Australian Ashleigh Barty saw off German Tatjana Maria 4-6 6-3 6-0.

Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova came through 6-1 6-2 against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine with n umber five seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic defeating American qualifier Grace Min 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 6-2.

At the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch, number two seed Kristina Mladenovic of France moved into the second round with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Risa Ozaki of Japan.

Third seed Kiki Bertens disappointed the home crowd after the Dutchwoman lost 7-6 (8/6) 2-6 6-2 against Germany's Andrea Petkovic, while number four seed Coco Vandeweghe is also out after the American lost 6-7 (3/7) 6-3 7-5 to Carina Witthoeft.

Number five seed Ana Konjuh is through after the Croat beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-4 6-4, but eighth seeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova failed to progress after she went down 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Source: PA

