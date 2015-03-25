Top seed Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon by Garbine Muguruza

German top seed Angelique Kerber bowed out of Wimbledon and will lose her world number one status after a fourth-round defeat to Garbine Muguruza.

In a gripping clash on Court Two, Muguruza clinched a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Kerber and Muguruza have a shared experience of being beaten in the Wimbledon final by Serena Williams. Muguruza lost to the American in the 2015 title match, and Kerber fell to Williams last year.

Romanian Simona Halep will become number one in the world if she reaches the semi-final stage. Should Halep not advance so far, Karolina Pliskova will become the new rankings leader on Monday.

Source: PA

