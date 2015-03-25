 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Top seed Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon by Garbine Muguruza

10 July 2017 02:54

German top seed Angelique Kerber bowed out of Wimbledon and will lose her world number one status after a fourth-round defeat to Garbine Muguruza.

In a gripping clash on Court Two, Muguruza clinched a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Kerber and Muguruza have a shared experience of being beaten in the Wimbledon final by Serena Williams. Muguruza lost to the American in the 2015 title match, and Kerber fell to Williams last year.

Romanian Simona Halep will become number one in the world if she reaches the semi-final stage. Should Halep not advance so far, Karolina Pliskova will become the new rankings leader on Monday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix...

Valtteri Bottas took the second Formula One victory of his career as the Mercedes driver held off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Feature Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former club

Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former ...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Feature 5 unmissable Magic Monday matches

5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Feature Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's greatest Manchester United goals...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.