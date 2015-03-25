Top seed Anastasija Sevastova crashes out of Bucharest Open to Ana Bogdan

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova crashed out of the Bucharest Open in straight sets to unseeded Ana Bogdan.

Romanian Bogdan took just over an hour to dispatch the Latvian 6-1 6-3 and register her first victory over a top-20 player.

She will face Germany's Julia Goerges, a 7-5 7-5 winner over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova , in the semi-finals.

Bogdan's compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu, seeded seventh, won 10 games in a row to defeat France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 6-0.

Begu will meet second seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, who beat Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0 6-3.

At the Gstaad Championship in Switzerland, Dutch second seed Kiki Bertens was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Swede Johanna Larsson.

Standing in her way of a place in the final is Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who beat Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-2 6-3.

Sixth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia sank Germany's Carina Witthoeft 6-2 6-4 and meets Czech Tereza Martincova - who overcame Antonia Lottner of Germany 3-6 6-1 7-5 - in the last four .

Source: PA

