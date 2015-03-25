Top seed Alexander Zverev progresses at Erste Bank Open 500

Alexander Zverev began his quest for a sixth ATP tour title of the year by defeating Viktor Troicki at the Erste Bank Open 500.

German Zverev, 20, has already won in Canada, America, Italy, Germany and France in 2017 and he is the top seed in Vienna.

It took him almost two hours to get past Troicki 6-3 4-6 6-4 and set up a second-round clash with Gilles Simon.

Simon, who beat Ernests Gulbis in straight sets, was one of three Frenchmen to win along with Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who recorded respective triumphs over Feliciano Lopez and Bernard Tomic.

Fifth seed John Isner was ousted, though, as Philipp Kohlschreiber emerged victorious in their contest 7-6 (8/6) 6-4.

In the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut dropped just three games in his win over Mikhail Kukushkin, while Robin Haase, Hyeon Chung and Denis Shapovalov all progressed too.

Source: PA

