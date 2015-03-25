 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Tommy Haas sets up clash with Roger Federer at Mercedes Cup

13 June 2017 08:39

Veteran Tommy Haas secured a second-round Mercedes Cup clash against top seed Roger Federer with victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Stuttgart.

The 39-year-old German, currently ranked 302, came through against Frenchman Herbert 6-3 4-6 7-5 to set up a showdown with the Swiss, who received a bye into the second round.

Australian Bernard Tomic saw off Stephane Robert of France 6-1 5-7 6-2 and will next play number three seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic.

Number eight seed Viktor Troicki of Serbia lost 6-4 6-4 to Frenchman Benoit Paire, while Spaniard Feliciano Lopez put out seventh seed Gilles Simon of France 6-3 6-3.

Marcos Baghdatis retired from his first-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany having lost the opening set 6-1.

At the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Janko Tipsarevic battled past Yuichi Sugita of Japan to book his second-round match against top seed Marin Cilic.

The Serbian came through 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-0 against the Japanese world number 64.

Fifth seed Steve Darcis, though, is out after the Belgian lost 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to Alexandr Dolgopolov of the Ukraine.

There was also dissapointment for home-favourite Robin Haase as the Dutch number six seed lost 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-3 to Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

American wildcard Stefan Kozlov beat German Dustin Brown 6-3 3-6 6-3 to line up a second-round match against number three seed Ivo Karlovic.

American Ernesto Escobedo beat Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-4 6-2 and will next play British number eight seed Aljaz Bedene.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.